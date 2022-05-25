Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 26; Over 5.8 Lakh People Still Affected In 17 Districts

The flood situation in Assam improved slightly on Tuesday, even as two more people died in the deluge and over 5.8 lakh people still remained affected across 17 districts. With the death of two more people, the toll of death due to floods and landslides in the state has climbed to 26.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died at Kampur in the Nagaon district and another at Udharbond in the Cachar district. Reporting further, ASDMA said that more than 5,80,100 persons are still affected by the flood in the 17 districts of the state. These seventeen districts are Cachar, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi-Anglong West, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sonitpur. Of these 17 districts, Nagaon is the worst hit with over 3.46 lakh people affected by the deluge, followed by Cachar with nearly 1.78 lakh persons and Morigaon with more than 40,900 people, according to the daily flood report of the ASDMA. It is significant to mention that till Saturday over 6.5 lakh people were affected in the deluge across 22 districts in the state.

CM Sarma visits Dima Hasao

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 24 visited the areas affected by the massive rains in the Dima Hasao district. He said a majority of the road and power supply network, water supply and irrigation infrastructure, and hanging bridges have been badly damaged by the natural disaster. "The developing works that had been done in districts for last five to ten years are almost damaged," he added. CM Sarma said the state government officials will soon visit Haflong and do an impact assessment of the damage done to the government infrastructure providing basic citizen services like transportation, power, etc.

CM Dr @himantabiswa met people affected by flood and landslides at Haflong and assured them of remedial measures.

The CM directed authorities to ensure quick restoration of road connectivity in the region for convenience of the people. pic.twitter.com/sBuYANrTZi — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 24, 2022

"After the detailed reports, the government will re-build and construct the damages with new schemes. The state government will soon sanction an amount to North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) for re-construction of small damages for surface communication," Sarma said. Notably, he also announced that the central team will visit Dima Hasao, one of the worst affected districts in the recent floods to do a damage assessment and submit a report to the central and state government.

(with inputs from agencies)