Assam Floods: IAF Deploys 7 Types Of Fixed & Rotary-wing Aircraft To Undertake Relief Ops

As the Assam flood situation improves, the Indian Airforce deployed seven types of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft in various flood-affected regions across the state. An official on Sunday informed that the aircraft is deployed with the aim to transport 77 tonnes of relief material.

“Till now IAF has flown more than 130 humanitarian assurance missions and dropped 700 tons of load in the last five days for Assam floods,” said IAF officials

Assam floods

At present, the Assam flood situation has been improving but the natural calamity continues to impact over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts continue, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed on Saturday

According to ASDMA, so far, a total of 117 people have died in the flood and landslides in the state this year; of which 100 people lost their lives in floods alone, while the other 17 died due to landslides.

As per the reports, at least 10 people, including four children died after drowning in the flood water in the last 24 hours.

The report also stated that in Barpeta district alone, 8.76 lakh people have been affected, in Nagaon over 5.08 lakh people are in distress, followed by 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang district of Assam.

Notably, regions still reeling under the flood water include 3,510 villages under 93 revenue circles of the state and nearly 91,700 hectares of cropland.

The administration has set up relief camps in 22 districts across the state and about 2,65,788 people affected by flood water are still lodged in 717 relief camps, ASDMA reported.

In Silchar of Cachar district, two drones have been deployed to provide the relief materials in the inaccessible areas and further for carrying out the flood inundation mapping. While in Kampur revenue circle areas, the devastating flood damaged many houses, roads, bridges, and embankments

Assam CM visits flood-affected areas, reviews situation

On Sunday, June 26, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood-affected Barak valley area where a resident braved flood waters to greet him with a 'Gamusa'. The CM also visited Silchar and listened to people's grievances.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)