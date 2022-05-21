Assam Floods: IAF Leads Rescue Efforts As Incessant Rains Continue To Batter State

As rains continue to batter Assam, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been actively involved in flood relief efforts in Assam since 15 May 22. The IAF has so far deployed one An-32 transport aircraft, two Mi-17 helicopters, one Chinook helicopter, and one ALH Dhruv to provide almost 30 tonnes of essential supplies in the heavily affected Haflong area and to evacuate 454 civilians. The IAF is now continuing its rescue and service operations in the flood-affected state.

On May 15, the IAF’s Mi-17 helicopters evacuated 119 passengers stranded at Ditokchera railway station. Since then, the IAF has continually been at the helm of the rescue and safety operations in the state. Additionally, IAF has also positioned 20 personnel of NDRF in the area for flood relief efforts. The crew has been working in marginal weather conditions in the hilly terrain since day one.

IAF is now working closely with NDRF and the Government of Assam to provide succour to people in the affected areas. The operation is ongoing. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, about 7.12 lakh people have so far been affected across 29 flood-affected districts in the state. Central Assam’s Nagaon remains to be the worst-hit area.

IAF deploys Chinook helicopter to deploy NDRF personnel

The Indian Air Force on Friday deployed its Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in order to deploy NDRF personnel in the flood-affected areas of Haflong. According to IAF officials, the choppers are also helping in evacuating the people stranded in the area. It is significant to mention that the Assam government launched emergency flight services by subsidising commercial flights from Silchar to Guwahati, priced at Rs 3000 per seat. These flights were made to operate in light of road closures due to ongoing floods in the state.

Assam floods

Due to heavy rains in the north-eastern state, over seven lakh people have been affected across 29 districts and have left ten people dead. The flood situation continues to remain grim as areas in Nagaon like Morikolong, Fauzdari Patty, and Milanpur remain flooded as Kolong River continues to flow above the danger level. People have taken refuge in relief camps set up in different districts of the state, where relief materials are also being distributed. It is pertinent to mention here that the north-eastern state is witnessing continuous heavy downpours and flooding that has led to landslides in several parts.