As Assam reels under floods that have affected over 70,000 people, 3226 hectares of land and 77 villages, the Armed Forces are doing their best in the rescue and relief work. As the water levels continued to increase, the jawans involved in the rescue operations in the Nalbari district issued instructions to the stranded citizens.

As they sought to take the affected people to safer locations, the soldiers were seen informing them that the rescue boat can ferry only 15 people at a time. The jawans urged the people should come in a batch of 15 towards the rescue boat while the rest can wait for the boat to come back. They said that the rescue operations would be hampered if they come in bigger numbers.

In a video depicting the efforts of the Armymen in helping the people, a jawan was seen explaining to the villagers, "In this boat, only 15 people can ferry in one turn. Including the Army people, carrying extra people will render the boat inoperational. It will get stuck. Women and children will be taken on priority."

Assam: Second heavy downpour in under a month

The North-Eastern state was bashed with incessant rains late in May affecting lakhs. Over 40 people lost their lives, and 47,139.12 hectares of cropland and over 1000 villages were affected. The affected people were lodged in over 295 relief camps.

The rains which lashed the state from June 15 have so far affected 11.09 lakh people in 25 districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The flood situation in the Kamrup district of Assam has affected more than 70,000 people after flood waters entered new areas. The water levels of the Borolia river and other major rivers of the district are swelling after continuous rains in the area.

Bhabesh Kalita, President of Assam Pradesh BJP and MLA of the Rangia assembly constituency said, "Following incessant rain, the flood situation has deteriorated and the flood waters have damaged many embankments. A large part of the Rangia sub-division has been inundated by flood waters and many families have become homeless. Two relief camps have been set up in the Rangia town area. I visited the relief camps, and took stock of the flood situation, and relief materials distribution. I appeal to the general public and workers of BJP to stand with the flood-affected people and to extend their help to them."