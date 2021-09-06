Assam Floods: Marginal Improvement In Situation, Rescue Operations Continue

After wreaking havoc in the state, the flood situation in Assam seems to have slightly improved as the number of affected people falls down to 1,18,394 in around 646 submerged villages. Rescue operations are ongoing and further improvement is estimated in the coming days.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation seems to be improving in Assam with less than 1.50 lakh people affected. Also, no deaths were reported from the flood-hit areas in Assam. However, the Golaghat and Darrang districts still remain under the most affected ones with more than 45,000 people reeling under the deluge.

Other affected districts include Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur districts. Till now, seven people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents and more than 600 villages are submerged under water followed by severe damage to crops and properties

The situation has also affected the animals in the state and several casualties were also reported from around the state and also from the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam.

After receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days, Assam witnessed a worst-case scenario as several districts are submerged underwater. Floods triggered by heavy rainfall have caused the water levels to rise in the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries. The situation has left lakhs of people affected.

The flood situation has also damaged roads, bridges, and infrastructure followed by damaged crops in villages. Meanwhile, several relief camps have been set up throughout the state providing essential commodities to the people. Also, thousands of people are seen taking shelter in these camps.

The water level in rivers is still flowing above the danger mark and safety measures are being taken. Assam is known for facing heavy rainfall and floods on an annual basis leading to a rise in the bed of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. As a result, the state government loses crores of rupees every year followed by a loss of lives and property.

