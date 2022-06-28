Assam Floods: Nalbari Police Station Sinks Into River As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In State

As the floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam, a police station in the Nalbari district was washed away by the erosion of Brahmaputra River banks. The Police station was completely washed off by the heavy flow of the river on Monday.

Republic has now accessed dramatic visuals of a police station in Assam’s Nalbari district being washed away by the Brahmaputra in erosion. The Bhangnamari police station in Barkhetri began falling into the river on Monday evening as heavy rains continued to affect the flow of the river. According to the visuals, the building was completely destroyed as a major portion of it got submerged in the water within minutes of its fall. No injuries or causalities were reported as the building was empty at the time of the incident.

Assam floods

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim as the death toll rose to 135 after eight more were reported dead on Monday. According to officials, the Assam floods continue to impact over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, in Nagaon over 5.08 lakh people are in distress, followed by 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang district of Assam as of Monday.

Notably, regions still reeling under the flood water include 3,510 villages under 93 revenue circles of the state and nearly 91,700 hectares of cropland. The administration has set up relief camps in 22 districts across the state and about 2,65,788 people affected by flood water are still lodged in 717 relief camps, ASDMA reported. In Silchar of Cachar district, two drones have been deployed to provide the relief materials in the inaccessible areas and further for carrying out the flood inundation mapping. While in Kampur revenue circle areas, the devastating flood damaged many houses, roads, bridges, and embankments.

Assam CM visits flood-affected areas

On Sunday, June 26, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood-affected Barak valley area where a resident braved flood waters to greet him with a 'Gamusa'. The CM also visited Silchar and listened to people's grievances.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD