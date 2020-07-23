Assam Floods: Citizens Urge The Centre To Declare The Devastation A National Disaster

As the state of Assam been hit with the annual floods causing devastation to life and property, Republic TV has taken an initiative to be the voice of the aggrieved people of the state. The citizens of Assam have appealed to the Centre to declare this devastation a national calamity. Speaking to Republic TV, several citizens of Assam including students, actors, and other civilians expressed their disappointment on the failure of the government to address the issue and find a solution to the crisis that hits the state every year.

Speaking over the issue, Stuti Choudhury, an actor by profession also called for declaring Assam floods as a national calamity and urged the Centre to come up with a solution.

"Every year during the monsoon and the Assam flood, we see a lot of fundraising campaigns and a lot of people coming forward to help the flood-affected victims, but that cannot be the solution. It cannot happen every year. There has to be a way out of this. So it's about time, the Government of India declares Assam Floods as a national calamity," Stuti said while speaking with Republic Media News Network.

Subhrangshu Sharma, a second-year masters student from Assam said that the country cannot be ignorant to the plight of the state of Assam while reiterating the call to term the floods a national calamity.

"Declaring Assam floods as a national disaster would help the state in getting more help from the NDRF and Bharat Mata can't be ignorant to the 70-year long plight of her daughter Assam. It's about time we bring greatest technical expertise of the world to help reduce the impact of Assam floods which ravages life, livelihood and financial resources of the state," said Subhrangshu.

READ | Assam Flood Misery Worsens As Toll Nears 90; Rain-related Incidents Kill 5 In UP, U’khand

READ | Assam Floods: Centre Announces Rs 346 Cr As First Installment To Tackle Flood Situation

Centre to take up flood matter to Bhutan govt

In order to help the state cope up with the deluge, the Centre will soon release Rs 346 crore as an initial amount for handling the flood situation in Assam, which has so far affected 56 lakh people in the northeastern state, the Assam CMO said in a statement. The statement further added that the Centre has also decided to take up the issue with the Bhutan government in order to address the flood in the Lower Assam districts as reports claim the release of excess water from the dams of Bhutan leads to flooding in the Lower Assam districts especially Barpeta, Nalbari and Kokrajhar.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 115 people have lost their lives in floods and landslides so far this year, out of which 89 were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides.

The flood situation in Assam worsened with two more persons losing their lives, even as over 26 lakh people remain affected in 26 districts. Cumulatively, nearly 56 lakh people have been affected by the deluge across the state this year, the ASDMA said.

READ | Flood Relief Work In Assam, Bihar To Be A Long Haul: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan

READ | Assam And Bihar Grapple With Floods Amid COVID; 28 Lakh People Affected