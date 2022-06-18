Assam Floods: Nearly 19 Lakh People Affected By Incessant Rains, Death Toll Climbs To 54

Amid heavy downpours triggering multiple landslides and a flood-like situation over the entire Northeast region, nine people have died in Assam due to the flood taking the overall death toll to 54, informed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday. The 54 deaths due to rain-related incidents were reported from different districts of the state including Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur.

While incessant rains continue to pound the state, so far 2,930 villages under 96 revenue circles are currently underwater. In the meantime, as many as 18.94 lakh people in 28 districts are affected by the flood situation.

Furthermore, speaking about the flood situation in the state, the flood waters have submerged around 43338.39 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts, while water levels of Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Jia Bharali, Kopili, and Brahmaputra rivers continue to flow above the danger level mark in many places of the state.

Flood waters continue to enter new areas affecting lakhs of people

In the meantime, as the flood situation continues to deteriorate since flood waters have started entering new areas affecting lakhs of people across the state, so far as many as 1,08,104 flood-affected people are staying under shelter at 373 relief camps set up by the district administration.

Among the affected regions, Bajali remains among the worst-affected districts affecting 3.55 lakh people followed by 2.90 lakh people affected in Darrang, 1.84 lakh in Goalpara, 1.69 lakh in Barpeta, 1.23 lakh in Nalbari, 1.19 lakh in Kamrup and 1.05 lakh in Hojai district.

On the other hand, as water levels across major rivers along with the Borolia river across the state also continue to rise due to incessant rains, the Borolia river on Thursday washed away a portion of an embankment at Choumukha and submerged several villages in the Hajo area. Notably, in view of the submerged roads and villages, transport services are also affected.

Keeping in view the situation in the state, while chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the district administration to carry out necessary operations to extend relief to the people, many have come forward to contribute in the CM Relief Fund for the flood-affected people.

Image: PTI