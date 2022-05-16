Assam Floods: Nearly 57,000 People Across 7 Districts Impacted, Three Deaths Reported

The ongoing spell of flood in Assam has impacted negatively around 57,000 people across 7 districts of the northeastern state, an official statement apprised. According to the data, almost 222 villages and 10321 people are impacted by the floods across 15 revenue circles. Floodwaters have also swamped 44 hectares of cultivated land. This natural calamity in Assam has also claimed the lives of three individuals, including a child.

Floods in Assam have also affected around 1,434 animals and nearly 202 residences have been damaged. Several bridges, roads, and irrigation canals have been damaged in the districts of Hojai, Lakhimpur, and Nagaon of Assam. As things stand, in flood-affected regions of the state, the army, paramilitary forces, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services carried out rescue and relief operations.

Landslides in Assam's Dima Hasao district

Meanwhile, torrential downpours on Saturday led to landslides in 12 communities in the Dima Hasao district of Assam. In this steep terrain, massive landslides and waterlogging caused significant damage to the railway track, bridges and road connectivity.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has made changes in the train services in the Lumding-Badarpur hill region due to constant rain, landslides, and waterlogging at several locations.

Two trains stalled with 14,000 passengers on board

However, NF Railway, in an official statement, said that two trains were stalled - each with about 14000 passengers on board. Later, the Northeast Frontier Railway initiated massive evacuation operations under the assistance of the Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Rifles, and locals.

Nearly 1,245 railway passengers were trapped at the Ditokcherra station. Later, they were brought up to Badarpur and Silchar, with 119 passengers airlifted to Silchar by the Indian Ari Force, the NF Railway stated.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railways while attempting to rescue the stranded passengers is providing medical services and ensuring sanitation for every passenger. Passengers who are yet stuck have been given food and drinking water.

The water level of several rivers in Assam is gradually increasing and the water in the Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark. However, the government has been providing shelter in government-run relief camps to all those affected by the flood.