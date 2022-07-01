Assam Floods: Over 29 Lakh People Impacted Across 25 Districts, Death Toll Climbs To 159

As Assam continues to combat the grim situation surfacing due to the incessant floods and landslides, over 29 lakh people have reportedly been affected due to the heavy downpours in the 25 districts across the state. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASMDA), though the tally of flood-affected people has been reduced, 8 more people were reported dead, increasing the total death toll to 159.

According to ASDMA, as of June 30, about 29.8 lakh people have been affected by the flood in Assam's 25 districts. Though the number of impacted people and affected districts have been reduced, 8 more people including 3 children died in the deluge in the last 24 hours.

The affected districts are: Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri. ASDMA further reported that the rivers of Beki, Kopili, Burhidihing and Brahmaputra were flowing above the danger level.

Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews flood situation and relief activities

During a virtual conference with the deputy commissioners, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the flood situation in the state and ensured relief and rehabilitation provided to the flood-affected people. He also directed to carry out a swift assessment of the damage caused by the floods, so as to deliver the necessary compensation to the needy.

Notably, the deadline for the damage assessment has been set to July 15, which will be undersigned by the respective guardian ministers and secretaries by July 20, post which the compensation will be distributed to the affected people. The entire process will be completed by August 15.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, "The situation is improving now, but floods also come in the month of July. There has been a slight recede in the water level, but when it rains in Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan, there is a possibility of rain happening again. That’s why from 15 April to 15 August, these 3 months are terrible months for us."

It is pertinent to mention here that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with SDRF, fire and emergency personnel, police force and AAPDA MITRA Volunteers are helping the district administrations in the rescue and relief operations. Indian Army personnel and IAF are also lending their help in the rescue and relief operations.

Assam floods

The rains which lashed the state from June 15 is the second such heavy spell of downpour in Assam in under a month, as incessant rains bashed the state in late May. Though the affected number of districts has reduced, over 29 lakh people still remain affected due to floods in the northeastern state. As per the latest data from ASDMA, Barpeta, Cachar and Nagaon are the worst flood-affected districts in Assam. In Cachar itself, 14,31,652 people have been reported to be affected by the flood, in Nagaon 5,19,463 and in Barpeta 4,00,502 people have been affected by the floods.