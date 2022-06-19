Assam Floods: Over 31 Lakh People Affected Across 32 Districts; Death Toll Climbs To 62

As the floodwater in Assam entered new areas pushing the number of affected districts to 32, eight more people lost their lives due to the deluge, taking the total death toll caused by the floods and landslide to 62 this year. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 51 people died in floods while 11 lives lost their lives in landslides.

As per recent government data, in the last 24 hours, eight people have died after drowning in flood waters – two each in Barpeta and Karimganj districts, one each in Darrang, Hailakandi, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts of Assam, while eight people are still missing as several villages are still reeling under floods.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second such heavy downpour in Assam in under a month, as incessant rains bashed the state in late May, where over 40 people lost their lives and several lakhs were affected. In a current spell of floods in Assam, over 31 lakh people have been affected across the 32 districts including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri.

Indian Army rescues stranded locals amid Assam Floods

The Armed Forces are always ahead in the service of the nation and its people and are wholeheartedly involved in the rescue and Relief operations in several districts that include -- Hojai, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Tamulpur and Kamrup rural areas of Assam.

The Indian Army has deployed around 11 composite columns at various locations and has managed to rescue around 3000 stranded locals and brought them to safe places amid extreme conditions.

In Hojai, when the rescue columns arrived at the site during the flood rescue operations, the entire habitation was found completely submerged. The forces are continuously carrying out rescue tasks on a war footing in the worst affected areas of Radha Nagar, Komarkata, Doboka and Hojai Circle of Hojai district of Assam, saving thousands of lives including children, women and elderly people. There were people who were stuck on a log for around 12 hours and were rescued.

Assam floods

The rains which lashed the state from June 15 in Assam, have affected about 31 lakh people, according to the State Disaster Management Authority of Assam. Notably, more than 7.31 lakh people have affected alone in Barpeta district followed by 3.54 lakh people in Darrang district, 3.52 lakh people in Bajali, 2.41 lakh in Nagaon, 2.21 lakh in Goalpara, 2.18 lakh in Kamrup, 1.65 lakh in Nalbari, 1.14 lakh in Lakhimpur, 1.25 lakh in Hojai and 1.13 lakh in Bongaigaon, according to the ASDMA's report

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all district administrations to ensure adequate food supplies in all flood-affected districts, that relief operations should not be jeopardised, and that all Deputy Commissioners should submit requests to the Personnel Department for additional human resources for relief operations.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to CM Sarma and enquired about the flood situation. PM Modi expressed his concerns over the hardships being faced by the people due to the floods and landslides and assured the Central government's help to the state.