Assam Floods: Over 33 Lakh People Affected Across 28 Districts; Death Toll Climbs To 117

Though the overall flood situation in Assam has improved, over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts still remain affected due to the heavy rainfall. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), at least 10 people, including four children died after drowning in the flood water in the last 24 hours.

Notably, this year, a total of 117 people have lost their lives so far due to the deluge and landslides caused by heavy rainfall in the state. Of the total of 117 deaths, 100 people died in the floods whereas the remaining 17 died due to the landslides.

As per the ASDMA's report, 8.76 lakh people have been affected in just Barpeta district alone, followed by 5.08 lakh people in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh in the Darrang district of Assam. It also stated that 3,510 villages under 93 revenue circles of the state and nearly 91,700 hectares of cropland are still reeling under flood waters.

It is pertinent to mention that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with SDRF, fire and emergency personnel, police force and AAPDA MITRA Volunteers are helping the district administrations in the rescue and relief operations. Indian Army personnel and IAF are also lending their help in the rescue and relief operations.

Assam govt prepones school vacations

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government on Thursday, June 23, decided to prepone the summer vacation for school students by five days considering the flood situation in the state. According to the state government order, instead of July 1- 31, schools will now observe summer vacation from June 25 to July 25. It is pertinent to mention that many schools in the state are acting as relief camps, sheltering flood victims, and a large number of them have been affected and damaged in the flood.

Assam floods

The rains which lashed the state from June 15 is the second such heavy spell of downpour in Assam in under a month, as incessant rains bashed the state in late May. Though the affected number of districts has reduced, over 33.03 lakh people still remain affected due to floods in the northeastern state.

On June 23, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted an aerial survey of Silchar town of Cachar district inundated under floodwaters due to incessant rainfall in the region. The Assam CM took to Twitter and said, “Made an aerial survey of flood-hit Silchar along with MP Rajdeep Roy, DC and SP Cachar. Afterwards, I will visit the affected areas and will also interact with people, besides reviewing the situation with the Cachar district administration for expediting our relief efforts. (sic)”

Making an aerial survey of Silchar town to assess the damage caused by floodwaters of Barak river. pic.twitter.com/lofLY4qVKf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2022

Notably, CM Sarma already ordered all district administrations to ensure sufficient food supplies in all flood-affected districts, to prevent jeopardising relief efforts, and to have all Deputy Commissioners submit requests to the Personnel Department for additional human resources for relief operations.