Assam Floods: Over 7 Lakh Affected In 29 Districts; Govt Starts Emergency Flight Services

Over 7 lakh people have been affected across 29 districts of Assam, leaving nine people dead, as rain continues to batter the state. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Thursday, as many as 1413 villages are underwater and Nagaon is the most affected district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity. It further informed that in Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people whereas in Hojai more than 1.07 lakh people were affected.

"Till now, 7,17,046 people across 29 districts have been affected due to the flood situation in the state. 9 people have died in floods and landslides so far,” Assam State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported on Thursday. As per visuals from the New New Haflong railway station in Dima Hasao district of Assam, silt brought by the floodwater has filled the tracks and immobilised trains. Similar aftermath of the flood is seen in several tunnels in the state that have also been filled with silt, however, operations to reopen them have started.

Notably, Assam is reeling under heavy downpours and flooding, leading to landslides in some parts of the state over the last few days. The gigantic landslides and waterlogging have also damaged the state's infrastructure including bridges, roads and railway tracks. It is significant to mention that the Assam government launched emergency flight services by subsidising commercial flights from Silchar to Guwahati, priced at Rs 3000 per seat. These flights are being operated in light of road closures due to ongoing floods in the state.

#WATCH | Assam government subsidised commercial flight from Silchar to Guwahati lands at Gopinath Bordoloi Airport. Priced at Rs 3000 per seat, these flights are being operated in light of road closures due to ongoing floods in the state. pic.twitter.com/7R00wKrtEb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Education institutes closed for two days in Cachar

Amid the heavy downpour in Assam, the Cachar district administration decided to close educational institutions including government and private and non-essential private establishments for the next 2 days. As per the notice issued by the district authorities, the order has come into effect from 6 am on May 19 and will remain in force for the next 48 hours.

Assam: In view of the flood situation, the Cachar district administration has closed all educational institutions (govt & private) and non-essential private establishments for 48 hours (19-20 May) in the district. pic.twitter.com/i5YB3bOsuA — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 19, 2022

In view of the prevailing flood-like situation across various districts in the Assam, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the postponement of the Chartered Accountants Examinations. As per the schedule, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 19 and May 20 at Silchar, Assam. "Postponement of Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled to be held on 19th & 20th May 2022 at Silchar (Assam) Examination Center only to mitigate the hardships caused to students due to the ongoing Flood Situation," tweeted ICAI.