Assam Floods: Summer Vacation For Schools Preponed To June 25 As Heavy Rains Continue

The Assam government on Thursday, June 23, decided to prepone Summer vacation for school students by five days considering the flood situation in the state. According to the state government order, instead of July 1- 31, schools will now observe summer vacation from June 25 to July 25.

It has been learnt that since many schools are acting as relief camps, sheltering flood victims, and a large number of them have been affected and damaged in the flood, Elementary, Secondary, Senior Secondary and Higher Secondary schools will observe early summer vacation.

“To compensate the same, the Government in the Secondary Education Department has decided to reschedule the Summer Vacation in all Elementary, Secondary, Senior Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools from 25-06-2022 to 25-07-2022, instead of 01-07-2022 to 31-07-2022,” the order read.

Amid continuous rain and rising water levels, schools in many districts of Assam were closed last week.

Several exams, including some conducted by Gauhati University and a physical test for the Sub Inspector recruitment drive have also been postponed.

Assam floods

In a recent update to the Assam floods situation, there was no respite for people across the flood-hit areas, especially in the western and southern parts of Assam though much of the northeast had an almost rainless day on Tuesday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of June 22, six people died taking the flood-and-landslip death toll from April to 88.

An ASDMA spokesperson said that so far, 53.94 lakh people have been affected in 31 districts across 5,123 villages, and crops in 108,030.98 hectares have been damaged. While in Kaziranga National Park, the water level receded marginally.

To date, 126 people have died due to floods and landslips reported in the northeast. Of the 126 people, 32 of them were killed in Meghalaya and six in Arunachal Pradesh.

(Image: PTI/Representative)