Assam Floods Worsen; 51 Wild Animals Die In Kaziranga National Park

The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Tuesday with nearly 33 lakh people in the 28 of the state’s 33 districts affected. Additionally, around 1.28 lac hectares of crop area affected.

On Tuesday, the deluge hit districts were Hojai, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong.

Inundated floods Kaziranga National Park

Officials of the Kaziranga National Park and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 95 per cent of the national park's 430 sq km area was now flooded, with traffic movement on the National Highway-37 near Kaziranga now suspended.

As per sources, nearly 95% of the Kaziranga national park and tiger reserve spread over 430 sq km is still inundated, according to a report by the park authorities. Floodwaters have inundated 173 of the 223 forest camps inside the park. A total of 51 wild animals of the park-11 due to drowning and 12 due to vehicle hits-have died during this monsoon.

