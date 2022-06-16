Assam Rains: One Dead, Two Injured After Tree Falls On Autorickshaw In Karimganj District

As heavy rains continue to lash Assam, a tree fell upon an auto-rickshaw and one person was reported dead and two were left injured in Karinganj on Wednesday, June 15. According to Police, the deceased autorickshaw driver was identified as Azahar Uddin. The injured individuals are under treatment at the nearest hospital.

It is to be noted that incessant rains have hit the Karimganj district, along with other regions of the state. Assam is once again hit by the incessant rainfall, following the massive flood and landslides the state observed in May across several districts.

Gitartha Dev Sarma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Karimganj told ANI, “A tree fell upon an auto-rickshaw near Karimganj fire services station and three persons including the driver were injured. We immediately admitted them to the hospital, but the driver of the autorickshaw died at the hospital.”

It is learned that several landslides are reported in many parts of the hill's district due to the torrential rains. On Wednesday, the rainfall triggered floods and landslides in the Dima Hasao district of the state.

Meanwhile, in the Tamulpur district, several villages were submerged in the flood waters, affecting more than 7,000 people.

Due to the regular rain showers for the past couple of days, the water level of the rivers Borolia, Pagladiya, and Motonga have reportedly risen. The flood waters of several rivers in the Tamulpur have submerged several villages including Kekerikuchi, Dwarkuchi, and Bodoland Chowk, and have inundated the cropland area of thousand bighas in the area along with the roads.

On Tuesday, four people were killed in a landslide in Guwahati.

Many people in the area have also been forced to leave their homes and are now taking shelter in safer places after the flood waters entered their houses. One of the locals affected by the natural calamity in Tamulpur said, "Flood waters have entered my house and many villagers are now facing massive problems."

