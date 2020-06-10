WATCH: Massive Fire In Assam's Baghjan Oil Well; NDRF, IAF Deployed To Douse Fire

A massive fire on Tuesday engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been emitting gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks in Assam's Tinsukia district.

News agency PTI on Tuesday reported that the blaze at the Oil India Ltd's well is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities which were already ravaged following the major blowout that happened on May 27.

Team of experts arrive in India

Republic TV has been reporting from the Baghjan oil field ever since the fire broke out. Sources inform that a team of experts from Singapore arrived in India on Monday to assess the situation but the situation got out of control at that time. As of now, only one person has been injured, according to officials but sources say that two fire brigade personnel are missing.

A firefighter of the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) suffered minor injuries during efforts to control the blaze, which Oil India said could take as long as four weeks to be put out.

Assam CM speaks to Union Ministers

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and urged them to take urgent steps to douse the fire that broke out when clearing operations were on at the site.

Sonowal was assured of all kinds of central assistance and told even the Air Force was on standby to deal with the emerging situation. Meanwhile, Assam Congress President Ripun Bora has also written to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking him for 'immediate intervention by Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry by deploying of an expert team to control the situation at Baghjan.

At least 4,000 people have been evacuated and placed in relief camps. The Army has also been deployed to control the law and order situation in the region and restrict the people from entering the region.

