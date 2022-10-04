Last Updated:

At Least 10 Killed In Truck-rickshaw Collision In Vadodara; PM Modi Expresses Anguish

The container truck collided and run over the chakda rickshaw, killing 10 people, in the city's Darjipura area. The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Kamal Joshi
Vadodara

At least 10 people, including two children, were killed and six others were seriously injured after a container truck and auto-rickshaw collided in Gujarat's Vadodara.

According to sources, the container truck collided and ran over the chakda rickshaw, killing 10 people, in the city's Darjipura area. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. 

The police and fire department officials are present at the spot to carry out rescue operations. According to preliminary information, the victims were returning from Pavagadh. 

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is launched.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is anguished by the loss of lives due to a road accident in the Vadodara district. "Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," he said.

Earlier in the day, four persons, including two women, were killed after their car collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday morning.

Six people including two women were travelling in a car to Udgir after visiting a temple at Tuljapur when their vehicle crashed with an oncoming state transport bus, said an official. The one injured is undergoing treatment.

In another accident from earlier today, two women were killed and 18 others wounded when a tractor-trolley overturned in the Bharatkoop area in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot.

First Published:
