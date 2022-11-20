At Least 15 Killed In Bihar's Vaishali As Speeding Truck Loses Control; Driver On The Run

As many as 15 people have died in a road accident after a truck driver ran over a crowd in Bihar's Vaishali district. The driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle, however, the reason is yet to be ascertained. Among the deceased are children, who died in the crash which occurred near the Sultanpur village of the Desari Police Station area, as per sources.

Rescue operations began soon after the deadly accident and the district administration sent an ambulance from a nearby hospital to recover the dead bodies. Several people have also been injured in the accident and have been admitted to the local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Police have launched an investigation to nab the driver who is on the run after crushing over a dozen people to death. In the disturbing visuals that emerged from the accident site, bodies were seen scattered with family members sitting and weeping beside them.

#BREAKING | 15 dead including children as speedy truck loses control in Bihar's Vaishali. Rescue and relief ops underway.



Sources revealed that the victims were returning after attending a feast at around 9 pm when they got run over near the Sultanpur village which is around 55-60 km from Bihar's capital Patna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the horrific accident and announced Rs2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and Rs50,000 to the injured from the PM National Relief Fund. “The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000”, PMO tweeted.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also expressed his grief over the accident and has ordered proper treatment for the injured.