At Least 22 Pilgrims Dead After Tractor-trolley Mishap In Kanpur; PM Announces Ex-gratia

At least 22 people, including 11 women and 11 children, were killed and four others were injured after a tractor trolley carrying them met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

The pilgrims were returning from Unnao when their vehicle overturned in the Ghatampur area in the Kanpur district. Police officials are present at the spot. The injured have been shifted to hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior ministers Rakesh Sachan and Ajit Pal to go to the spot and speed up the relief work. The CM is also monitoring the situation.

"The loss of life in this accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the families of the dead to bear this unfathomable loss," the CM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that he is distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2022

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.