At least 9 people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident near Kalambella in Karnataka's Tumakuru during early Thursday morning, police sources said.

The incident happened at about 4.30 AM, when a lorry hit a passenger vehicle. The deceased are said to be daily wage workers from various parts of Raichur district and were on their way to Bengaluru, sources said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The "cruiser" (a multi-utility vehicle) in which the victims were travelling was said to be crowded with nearly twenty-four passengers, sources said, adding that the deceased include a couple of children.

"They left in a cruiser at 1 PM yesterday...around 4.30 AM today when their vehicle overtook the lorry, the lorry hit the vehicle from behind leading to it toppling and hitting the divider. Nine people have died on the spot and remaining 15 have been shifted to district hospital for treatment, out of then 2 serious cases have been sent to NIMHANS in Bengaluru," Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoling the incident has announced ex-gratia to the family of the deceased and those injured.

"The accident in Tumakuru district, Karnataka is heart-rending. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be paid Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office said in a tweet.

President Droupadi Murmu in a tweet said, "The loss of lives, including that of children and women, in a road accident in Tumakuru, Karnakata is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Expressing grief over the death of nine persons, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "may their soul rest in peace and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also Tumakuru district in-charge, in a statement said he has spoken to the district Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police and had instructed them to see to it that necessary treatment is provided to the injured.

Image: Representative/PTI

