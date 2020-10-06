Atal Tunnel: Just 3 Days On, 3 Accidents Reported Due To Rash Driving

Just three days since its inauguration, the all-weather Atal tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, has reported at least three accidents.

Reports say several instances of rash and negligent driving, and "indecent behaviour" by tourists have been noticed since the opening of the tunnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3 inaugurated the highly strategic tunnel, an engineering marvel.

The report added that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and district authorities are facing new concerns with hundreds of tourists and motorists over-speeding and racing in the new tunnel.

“Three accidents were reported in a single day after the tunnel was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 3. Showing a complete disregard for traffic rules, tourists and motorists have been clicking selfies while riding,” Brigadier KP Purushothaman , BRO Chief Engineer, Atal Tunnel was quoting as saying by the report. No one is allowed to station their vehicle in the Atal tunnel, the BRO official added.

On the issue, the BRO official said he has requested for police deployment to prevent accidents. “Once the inaugural function finished, there has been scant deployment of traffic police personnel, resulting in complete chaos and rash driving by tourists from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh,” Brigadier KP Purushothaman said. Another BRO official, meanwhile, said the tunnel would remain closed for public daily from 9-10 am and 4-5 pm.

READ | Atal Tunnel Inauguration: 10 Facts On Engineering Marvel Connecting Manali To Lahaul-Spiti

READ | Atal Tunnel Inauguration: Rajnath Singh, HP CM Hail BRO For Engineering Marvel

The Atal tunnel is named after the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee said to be the World's longest highway tunnel. This tunnel took nearly 20 years to be functional since the time of conception in 2000 under the Vajpayee administration and its foundation stone was laid in 2002.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inauguration address said that the dream of not only Vajpayee but also crores of Himachal people has been achieved. PM Modi said its a dream come true as he recalled his discussion about the ambitious project with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and how the project became Vajpayee's dream project. PM Modi said it is an honour to have seen the completion of the project, as he also saluted the efforts of the soldiers, engineers, and labourers who worked tirelessly while risking their lives towards seeing the project to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies) (Photo:PTI)

READ | 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Dream Fulfilled': PM Modi At Inauguration Of Strategic Atal Tunnel

READ | As Atal Tunnel Is Inaugurated, Here Is A List Of Top 10 Longest Transport Tunnels In World