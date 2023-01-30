Avalanche Alert: J&K Authorities Issue Warning In These Districts For Next 24 Hours; Check

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Monday issued a high alert in the territory in view of the high-danger level avalanche in several regions for the next 24 hours.

According to the information received by the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority, the avalanche with high danger level that is likely to occur above 2500 metre above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts, while a medium danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 1500 to 2500 metre over Bandipore, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam and Ramban districts in next 24 hours.

Apart from this, an avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 1500 metres over the Anantnag district in the next 24 hours. It is important to note that the region has received heavy snowfall over the last few days causing the mercury to drop to a minimum of minus 2 degrees celsius on Sunday night.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which connects Kashmir to the rest of India, was blocked on Monday due to heavy rains and shooting stones at various stretches disrupting traffic and the movement of commuters.

#WATCH | Due to shooting stones and slide in various stretches, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for traffic: Jammu & Kashmir Traffic Police pic.twitter.com/1M1SriAkrI — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

Ramban DC urges commuters to check traffic advisory

Tweeting about the same, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Zia took to Twitter and wrote, “Shooting stones continue to batter National Highway-44. This is at Magerkote, near Ramsoo. Road blocked for vehicular traffic. Check Traffic advisory, avoid embarking on any long distance journey.”

Shooting stones continue to batter National Highway-44. This is at Magerkote, near Ramsoo. Road blocked for vehicular traffic. Check Traffic advisory, avoid embarking on any long distance journey. ⁦@dcramban⁩ ⁦@diprjk⁩ ⁦@Rameshkumarias⁩ pic.twitter.com/GLsIg5GtNM — Mussarat Zia (@mussarat_zia) January 30, 2023

Further giving out an update, he added, “National Highway-44 continues to remain closed due to slides and shooting stones between Nashri and Banihal section.”