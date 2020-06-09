Assam's Baghjan Oil Field Catches Fire A Week After Blowout; Smoke Visible From Afar

Almost a week after a blowout there, the oil field in Baghjan area of Assam has been engulfed in a massive fire. The oil well in the area has been leaking gas uncontrollably since a week after a blowout on May 27. Visuals show a smoke cloud rising high into the sky.

The blowout – an uncontrolled release of oil and gas due to the failure of pressure control systems – sent a fountain of crude oil into the air. A continuous spray of cold water is being used to cool down the leaking natural gas to prevent it from igniting and causing an explosion. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called in and about 2,500 people have been taken to relief camps.

According to Oil India Limited (OIL), which operates the well, gas was still flowing uncontrollably from the leak on Tuesday, June 2. The company has called in foreign experts to control the leak. A team from Singapore was called to assess the reason of the blowout. As per locals and environmental activists, the untold damage has already been done to the rare biodiversity of the area and to essential local agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department of Assam on Wednesday constituted an expert committee to assess the impact of gas leak from an oil well in the Baghjan area of Tinsukia district which occurred near the Dibru Saikhowa National Park.

"In view of gas leak from an oil well in Baghjan area of Tinsukia district on May 27 near Dibru Saikhowa National Park. Our minister directed the department regarding this. The Forest Department ordered to constitute an expert committee to assess the impact and suggest measures for immediate necessary action," Sailen Pandey, Assam Forest department PRO had said.

