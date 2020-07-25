Baichung Bhutia Urges Indian Government To Declare Assam Floods As 'National Disaster'

As Assam continues to face the two-pronged battle against COVID-19 and disastrous floods, former Indian football team's captain Baichung Bhutia has urged the Government of India to declare the natural calamity as a national disaster. In an appeal to the citizens across the country and the government, Bhutia highlighted that this year's floods are one of the worst to ever hit the state. Also known as the 'Sikkimese Sniper,' Bhutia's appeal comes as 96 people have died while over 28 lakh have displaced due to the floods.

In a video released, the former Indian captain appealed, "I think that it is one of the worst floods that has hit Assam over the years. Over 96 people have already lost their lives and over 28 lakh people have been displaced. I would request each and every one of you to come forward and support Assam. I would also request the Government of India to declare Assam's floods as a national disaster."

President takes stock of situation

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the flood situation and expressed solidarity with the affected people of the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured the state Chief Minister of Centre's support to battle the natural calamity. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 122, of whom 96 persons died in flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides.

Goalpara is the worst-hit district with over 4.7 lakh people suffering, followed by Barpeta with more than 4.6 lakh people and Morigaon with around 3.8 lakh people affected. The SDRF, district administrations and local people have rescued 1,350 people during the last 24 hours by deploying 99 boats across the state.

At present, 2,543 villages have submerged under water and 1,22,573.16 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said. It further said authorities are running 496 relief camps and distribution centres across 22 districts, where 50,136 people are taking shelter currently.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inspected the flood-affected areas at Solmari and Rangia and met flood-hit people as the deluge continued to worsen in the northeast state. Sonowal took stock of provisions and healthcare facilities at the Rangia TT College flood relief camp and interacted with the people stranded there, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. He also inspected an embankment damaged by flood at Janaram Chowka, Darrang, and directed officials to expedite repair work on a war-footing.

