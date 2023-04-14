Bajghera: Two pets rescued after video showing woman thrashing dog goes viral

Two pet dogs were rescued after a video showing a woman slamming a dog in an elevator of a society here surfaced online, police said on Thursday.

The canines were rescued following a complaint filed by the volunteers of People for Animals (PFA) – an animal welfare organisation.

According to the police, a father-son duo in Sector 109 had kept two dogs of foreign breeds which were looked after by their domestic help. On Wednesday, she had taken the animals to the society's park and while returning to the flat, the help slammed one of the dogs thrice on the elevator's floor. The entire act was caught on a CCTV camera.

The dog has suffered a lot of injuries, they said, adding that the woman has claimed that it had tried to bite her.

Manjunath Kamath, a member of PFA said it was a case of cruelty against animalS and they will file a written complaint with the police.

The resident welfare association (RWA) of the society has refused to divulge any information about the incident.

"We have not received any complaint yet. If we get any complaint, action will be taken as per the law," said Inspector Aman Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bajghera Police Station.