Balasore Train Tragedy Caused By Signalling Error & Human Error: CRS Report

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) reported human error, signalling error and telecommunications error at multiple levels as the cause of the triple-train accident in Odisha's Balasore. According to a senior official of the Railways Board, the report was submitted last week.

In a conversation with Republic TV, the senior official of CRB said, “The report was submitted in the initial days of last week. We are going through the report with minute-to-minute details. We can only say that S&T (Signals & Transmission) department lapses at multiple levels led to the triple train accident. It was a human error as the rear collision was due to the lapses in the signalling circuit alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty (of the station) in the past and during the execution of the signalling work related to the replacement of the Electric Lifting Barrier for level crossing gate no. 94 at the station.”

“These lapses resulted in wrong signalling to Train No. 12841. The Coromandel Express, which had to take the main line, took the loop line where already a goods train was in a stationary position,” the senior CRB official said.

Republic TV, on June 3, went inside the railway control room and noted that the entire system was being operated manually by railway staff due to ongoing repair work. Speaking to Republic TV, railways officials said, “Signalling and telecommunication were not aligned with each other and that could be one of the reasons for the collision. Point lock for interlocking was not put in place.”

Balasore Train Accident

The tragic Balasore train crash took place on June 2 and saw three trains – two passenger trains and one goods train collide claiming more than 280 lives and injuring over 1,000 people. The Coromandel Express entered the passing loop instead of the main line near Bahanaga Bazar railway station at full speed and collided with a stationary goods train.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident site and held several meetings with the officials. Vaishnaw ruled out the possibility of the ‘Sabotage’ and ‘Tampering’ angle in the accident. However, officials said that the primary investigation suggested tampering with the electronic interlocking which led to the tragic incident.

After the incident, action was taken against several officials of the Kharagpur railway division. South Eastern Railway's General Manager Archana Joshi was removed from her post and the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Anil Kumar Mishra to become the new General Manager of South Eastern Railway.

According to CRB officials, the report will not be made public since the CBI is also probing the accident. The Ministry will take the final call on the report submitted by CRS, and if needed, it will be shared with the CBI.