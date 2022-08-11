Banda Boat Incident: 3 Dead Bodies Recovered, Twenty Passengers Rescued From Yamuna

At least three passengers have died due to drowning in the Yamuna river near Uttar Pradesh's Banda after an overloaded boat capsized midway on August 11. According to ANI, the boat was on its way to Marka village from Fatehpur in UP when the incident occurred. Awanish Awasthi, ACS Home on Banda boat incident, twenty people from the boat have been rescued while around 14 to 15 passengers are still missing.

UP | Boatman has been detained and rescue operation is underway. It will continue at night also. As of now, around 20 people have been rescued and 14-15 are missing. 3 bodies recovred. Senior officers are present on the spot: Awanish Awasthi, ACS Home on Banda boat incident https://t.co/A8QtFsYsun pic.twitter.com/Bc00N9Q2CO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the official informed that the boatman has been detained and the rescue operation is underway. He said that the three dead bodies have also been recovered and that the rescue operation will continue throughout the night. Unfortunately, among the deceased passengers is a child while the others are two women.

"Boatman has been detained and rescue operation is underway. It will continue at night also. As of now, around 20 people have been rescued and 14-15 are missing" Awasthi told ANI.

The search operation is being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) who rushed to the location after the event transpired. According to ANI, a local revealed that as many as 40 were on the boat which capsized after one of its flanks broke. Out of the total, eight were women and four passengers were children.

UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the Banda boat incident and offered condolences to the kin of the deceased. He said that the officials have been dispatched to the location to conduct rescue operations and carry out relief operations while providing proper treatment to those rescued.

"The loss of life in the boat accident in Yamuna river under Banda district is very sad and unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families", CM Yogi wrote in his tweet. "The concerned officials have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct rescue and relief operations and provide proper treatment to the injured", he added.