Beas River Overflows, Damages Roads To Manali; Tourists Evacuated, Supply Line Disrupted

One of the most popular tourist destinations in North India, has been battered due to the overflowing Beas river. As heavy rains lashed the area and Beas started to swell, the process to evacuate tourists was started on the evening of July 11 through a link road.

The National Highway leading to Manali from Kullu had been damaged. At Raisan, 10 kilometres from Kullu, a patch of around 100 metres of the national highway was washed away due to the heavy flow of water. All the tourists evacuated through the state highway were taken to Kullu from Naggar.

The Beas river originates from Beas kund located at a distance of 20 km from Manali.

Manali was on Monday (July 17) a desolate place with its famous Mall Road completely deserted and in other areas of the city, tourists with their packed bags waited for their transport kept on enquiring about the roads from the locals. A group of 10 people, who were stranded in Manali for almost six days, were still waiting for their cab to take them to Chandigarh. A young girl, Aditi, said that their cars were stuck in the middle of the road enroute to Lahaul Spiti and they were evacuated by the local administration to Manali.

The Volvo bus stand was submerged under water and several Volvo buses had been washed away by the raging water along with a patch of road of around 20 metres.

The strategic road to Leh damaged

The strategically important highway for the movement of army and defence forces to Leh had been damaged and washed away at several places. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) started restoring the NH from Manali to Leh on July 12 when the weather gave some breather in Himachal.

The maximum damage to the Leh highway was between Manali and Atal Tunnel. BRO officials said that a single side of the road will be restored in a day or two.

Supply line to Manali breaks

Connectivity turned out to be the biggest problem for Manali and the administration opened the left bank roads from Manali to Kullu and then to Leh. Only light vehicles like cars have been allowed to ply on the left bank roads and at some points it is a one sided traffic.

Tourists evacuated from Manali to Kullu through Naggar Road and vehicles from Lahaul Spiti were evacuated from Atal Tunnel through Old Manali road.

Mobile network and electricity are still disrupted while fuel and other essential items are in short supply due to the damage to the NH to Manali.