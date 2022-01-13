In the wake of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express accident at Domohani in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued her first response on Thursday evening assuring that senior officers of the state government were supervising rescue and relief operations. At least three persons lost their lives after the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district at around 5 pm on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee stated that those injured would receive medical attention, as early as possible and assured that the situation was being closely monitored from the State HQs. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the West Bengal Chief Minister to take a stock of the tragedy.

Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri.

Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 13, 2022

Situation being closely monitored from the State HQs. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 13, 2022

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also issued a statement on the accident assuring that all agencies were rendering full assistance and the injured were being well attended.

Sad to hear Bikaner Guwahati express derailed near Jalpaiguri with reports of deaths and casualties.



Gathered that all agencies @RailMinIndia @RailNf @MamataOfficial are rendering full assistance and rescue operations are on and injured are being well attended. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 13, 2022

Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in Bengal

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani in West Bengal on Thursday evening. While 12 bogies were affected, it has been confirmed that at least five of them were overturned. The speed of the train at the time of the accident was 40kmph. While ART & ARME/Alipurduar rushed to the site immediately, railway authorities have also started the rescue processes now. So far three deaths have been confirmed.

For the rescue operation in the accident, at least 20 police officials under the guidance of Add. SP Mathabhanga have left for Maynaguri. To help the stranded people, OC Mekhliganj is on the way to the accident spot with 500 food packets and water bottles. Relief trains are also reaching Domohani from both sides as the rescue efforts are also ongoing. At least 100 people have already been rescued as of 6:40 PM after the train derailed at 5 PM. Several dozens of ambulances have also been rushed to the site in a bid to take the injured to nearby health facilities. DG NDRF Atul Karwal has informed ANI that two teams of NDRF have been deployed.