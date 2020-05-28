Last Updated:

Bengal: Fire Breaks Out At A Biscuit Factory In South 24 Parganas, No Injuries Reported

A massive fire broke out at a biscuit factory in the Mahestala area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. 5 fire engines have been employed to douse it

A massive fire broke out at a biscuit factory in the Mahestala area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Five fire engines have been employed to douse off the fire. So far, no casualties are reported but a lot of cargo inside the building is said to be destroyed. The cause of the fire is being investigated but local media reports indicate it may be due to short circuit.

More details awaited.

