Bengaluru 3-year-old Missing For 3 Days After Falling Into Stormwater drain While Playing

In another incident of mismanagement from Bengaluru's civic authority, a three-year-old boy from the city's Varthur area was washed away after he fell into an uncovered stormwater drain on Sunday, October 16. According to sources, search and rescue operations are still underway to trace the boy, who is believed to have flown down the drain to quite a distance.

According to sources, the police and the rescue team are trying to trace the little boy for the last four days. The rescue operations are being undertaken throughout daylight hours and halted only during the night, but the boy is nowhere to be found thus far. The rescue team has so far covered nearly 10 to 15 km of the stretch. Initially, the search operation team included 10-15 people, but the number has now been increased.

The boy, identified as Kabir, was playing near the drain with other children when he fell into it. One of the children rushed to Kabir's mother and informed her about the accident. After she reached the spot and was unable to find her son, she filed a police complaint after which emergency services staff was deployed to search for the three-year-old child.

Talking to Republic, Kabir's mother said that they are not clear whether the boy fell into the drain or somebody has taken him away. "The little girl, who informed me, is not telling us what excatly happened. She was crying, when she pointed out into the drain. So, we started searching the drain suspecting that he might have fallen into it. But, it is also possible that somebody has taken him," she said.

According to media reports, the drain had been left open despite multiple complaints from the locals.