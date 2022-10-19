Bengaluru 3-year-old's Family Alleges Kidnap Possibility As Search Focuses On Open Drain

While search and rescue operations are on to find a three-year-old boy who was purportedly washed away after he fell into an uncovered stormwater drain on Sunday, October 16, his parents also fear that their son Kabir might be taken away by someone. Speaking to Republic TV, the parents of Kabir stated a possibility that their son might have been kidnapped by someone and has not fallen into the drain.

The father of the three-year-old told Republic, "He use to never come near this area. Kabir, my son, was playing with a little girl here. After she started crying, my wife came and asked her about Kabir. However, she said that she don't know. Within 20 minutes many people came and started searching for him. They even went into the water but found nothing. Not even a single item belonging to my son was found." He further added, "I don't think that my son went into the water."

"Either I don't think that he went into the water. When I asked the little girl playing with him that where's Kabir, she gives two answers, that he went into the water and sometimes she says that a ghost took him away. I don't understand what happened," Kabir's mother said while speaking to Republic TV.

"When police asked her, she pointed towards the drain and this is why the police is doubting that he was washed away. It's been so many days, but we are unable to find him. I doubt that he has been taken away by someone. Police should also focus on this possibility," she added.

3-year-old missing for 3 days

A three-year-old boy from the city's Varthur area was washed away after he fell into an uncovered stormwater drain on Sunday, October 16. According to sources, search and rescue operations are still underway to trace the boy, who is believed to have flown down the drain to quite a distance.

According to sources, the police and the rescue team are trying to trace the little boy for the last three days. The rescue team has so far covered nearly 10 to 15 km of the stretch. Initially, the search operation team included 10-15 people, but the number has now been increased.

The boy was playing near the drain with other children when he fell into it. One of the children rushed to Kabir's mother and informed her about the accident. After she reached the spot and was unable to find her son, she filed a police complaint after which emergency services staff was deployed to search for the three-year-old child.