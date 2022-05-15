Bengaluru: BBMP Garbage Truck Mows Down Delivery Boy, Police Arrests Driver

In yet another tragic event involving a BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) garbage truck, a delivery boy in Bengaluru died in a tragic accident on Saturday evening. The BBMP garbage truck mowed down 25-year-old Devanna, a food delivery partner in the Chikkajala region. The police have arrested the driver of the BBMP truck, Dinesh Naik.

According to local police, 25-year-old Devanna, a delivery boy was killed in a fatal accident on Saturday evening after being hit by a BBMP garbage truck at Thanisandra railway Bridge while he was on duty. It is pertinent to note that this is the fourth such fatal accident involving a garbage truck that happened in the city in the past two months.

FIR lodged against BBMP truck driver

According to the police, Devanna was heading to Hegde Nagar from Nagawara to deliver an order when he met with the accident. The joint commissioner of Mahadevapura said that Devanna met with the accident after he lost control of the vehicle. The police officer added that the delivery boy first collided with the divider before hitting the truck.

An FIR was since filed against the driver, Dinesh Naik, and the contractor of the BBMP trash vehicle, Vishwanath after Devanna’s death. Chikkajala traffic police rushed to the spot and booked Naik for rash and negligent driving, causing death due to negligence. The trash truck was later seized for further investigation. Following a series of such accidents involving garbage trucks in the city, the traffic police and the civic body informed that they have now taken up a campaign to prevent such incidents in the city.

As mentioned earlier, the accident that took Devanna’s life was the fourth such accident involving a garbage truck in the city in the past two months. Earlier in April, a BBMP garbage truck had knocked down and killed a 40-year-old woman. The victim was identified as Padmini D, a deputy manager at a nationalised bank, who was travelling back home on a scooter when a BBMP garbage truck ran her over at Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road. Before that, a schoolgirl in Hebbal and a senior citizen in Thanisandra were killed in accidents involving the city’s trash trucks.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK