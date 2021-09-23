Bengaluru Cracker Factory Explosion: Two Dead, Two Injured; Investigation Underway

In another horrifying incident in Bengaluru, two people died and two were injured in a firecracker factory explosion on Thursday, September 23. According to the primary investigation, the blast happened due to the firecrackers stored in the godown for the past many years. The bomb squad has arrived at the spot to investigate if any other explosives were involved.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, informed that there was no permission granted to keep any kind of explosives or crackers in stores. The incident occurred in the Chamarajpete region of Bengaluru that is known for export and import grains to other states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

The rescue operation is complete. Further, the shop owner will be questioned if he had any licenses to store the crackers.

Bengaluru building fire incident

Following the building fire incident in Bengaluru that claimed the lives of two residents, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has warned all apartment residents against additional modification of balconies. The BBMP authorities urged the residents to avoid the installation of safety grilles and other "unsafe practices."

The corporation issued a circular, directing the residents to refrain from this common practice. The civic body has also restricted any other renovations that could compromise the safety of the residents in the building. Such renovations are also banned under Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Building Bye-Laws 2003, Revised zonal regulations of 2015. "As per the building construction guidelines 2003, National building code of India 2016, after obtaining Occupancy Certificate (OC), Commencement Certificate (CC), covering the balcony an additional construction or modifying in the balconies is against the rules of these guidelines which lead to unsafe practices and this has been observed across the city." The circular, issued by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, further mentioned that owners need to seek permission for any such post-possession installation. The order will be sanctioned after the BBMP authorities find it competent to make additional constructions.

The additional grilles installed in residential buildings are generally to avoid children from toppling over. However, the barricades impeded rescue efforts during the fire at the apartment in Devarachikkanahalli.

