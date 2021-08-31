Bengaluru: DMK MLA's Son, 7 Others Killed On Spot After Their Luxury Car Crashes Into Pole

Seven people were killed as they were involved in a horrific accident while travelling in an Audi Q3 in Bengaluru's Koramangala area in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased include three women and son and daughter-in-law of a DMK MLA from Hosur in Tamil Nadu as they rammed into a pole on the footpath and dashed against the wall of a nearby building. Karuna Sagar (28), son of DMK MLA Y Prakash, his wife Dr Bindu, daughter-in-law of MLA Prakash, Ishita (21), Dr Dhanusha (21), Akshay Goyal (23), Utsav and Rohith (23) were the ones who lost their lives in the accident.

Further information regarding the accident

Due to the force of the accident, six people lost their lives instantly while the last person died on the way to the hospital. Audugodi’s traffic police said that the airbags of the luxury vehicle failed to function which led to the death of all the travellers in the vehicle. Due to the sound of the accident, people immediately gathered and called both the ambulance and the police. It took the rescuers more than 20 minutes to drag the bodies out of the vehicle. It is reported that three out of seven passengers sat on the front seats and the rest four sat on the back. The police said that no one in the car was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The bodies of those who deceased in the accident are kept at the mortuary of Saint John's hospital.

The vehicle subject to the accident was completely ruined as its insides were all stained with blood, while the rear wheels were damaged. The entire car was heavily damaged. As per the police statement, Karuna Sagar had visited Bengaluru to purchase medicines on Monday as he also ran his business in the city. Later that night, he informed his family that he will not be coming back home for dinner as he had plans with his friends. Additional Commissioner for Traffic Dr Ravikanthe Gowda visited the spot and said, "The accident has taken place due to negligent and rash driving. An investigation will be conducted by a team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police."

(with ANI inputs)