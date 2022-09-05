After facing heavy rainfall on Sunday, several areas in Karnataka's Bengaluru city remained inundated, disrupting normal lives as people struggle with waterlogged roads and a flood-like situation.

Grim visuals continue to surface from the city. While trees can be seen uprooted, many vehicles remain stranded and pedestrians struggle to walk. Earlier on Sunday, Bengaluru faced heavy rainfall followed by which the city woke up to waterlogged roads. Among the affected areas are several places especially the low-lying areas in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, BEML Layout, and other adjoining areas.

One of the locals spoke to ANI and said that heavy waterlogging has made travelling very difficult.

"Too much rain has taken place. We woke up in the morning and saw that waterlogging had started. Water on the road had come up to the level of the divider. After that, we started pumping water out of the road and basement. My whole basement has got submerged under water," he further said.

In visuals from the Eco space area, several vehicles were seen plying on the inundated roads on the Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road along with people struggling to go to their work. On the other hand, a massive traffic jam was also witnessed on the road. In another rain-related incident on the road, a man was rescued by the local security guards after he was stuck on the road due to waterlogging and was not able to cross the area.

Netizens have also taken to Twitter and shared videos and pictures from different parts of the city as they face difficulties on the roads.

Efforts underway in drainage work on waterlogged areas

Meanwhile, as teams of the fire department and other government departments have been already deployed to address the situation, it is expected that the water levels will be brought under control in the next 1-2 hours by the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation.

The situation has also prompted authorities to send rafts to evacuate stranded people.

In the meantime, the weather department has already predicted heavy rains in the city till September 9 and a yellow alert has been also issued for several districts including Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikmagalur. On the other hand, heavy rains are likely to lash the northern districts including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, and Davanagere for the next four days.

People living in the coastal areas have been also asked to not enter the waters during the alert.



