Bengaluru Girl Electrocuted As She Comes In Contact With Live Electric Wire

A girl student got electrocuted after an electricity pole fell on her in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The girl was on the way home from her college. Electric jolts were felt by others present in the shops nearby. The electricity department was informed about the incident following which the electricity was disconnected. The local police immediately rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated.

According to the information, the incident took place in Bengaluru under the jurisdiction of Suddguntepalya police station. The police sources informed that the girl is under observation and her condition is stable. She is said to have received serious burn injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

Case registered and probe initiated, says police official

It surfaced during the preliminary inquiry that the incident took place because of an electric wire which got stuck in a moving canter. If local sources are to be believed, one of the electric wires of the electric pole accidentally got stuck to a moving canter vehicle as it was moving forward. The wire pulled down the electric pole which broke and fell on the street. At the same time, the girl student came in contact with an electric wire and got electrocuted.

Talking exclusively to Republic, the assistant commissioner of police, Mico Layout stated, “The girl has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. As per reports from the hospital, she is said to be out of danger. A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation has been initiated. Further course of legal action in the case is being taken.”