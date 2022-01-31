Bengaluru: Luxury Car Runs Over Street Dog Sleeping On Pavement; FIR Registered

An inhuman act was caught on CCTV camera where a luxury car was seen killing a dog by running over it in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area on Wednesday, January 26. The devastating footage shows the car which looks like an Audi deliberately running over a small dog that was sleeping on the pavement. The car stopped for some seconds a few inches ahead of where the dog was sleeping, reversed and ran over in full speed on the innocent animal.

Local residents registered a complaint where the complainer mentioned that a luxury car ran over a dog purposefully. Car number KA 51 ME 0045, allegedly belongs to one Adhi. A police complaint has been lodged with Siddapura Police station and FIR has been filed. FIR no. 0021/2022. The case is under investigation.

Crime against animals

Similar brutality had taken place in Kerala's Kozhikode where a much-loved dog was deliberately mowed down and killed by an autorickshaw driver earlier in October. CCTV visuals accessed exclusively by Republic revealed the brutal act of an unknown man who ran the autorickshaw over the beige-coloured dog for no reason. The front wheel of the vehicle ran over the canine's belly as it desperately tried to wiggle out from under the wheel. The autorickshaw moved further without stopping as the dog's belly crushed under the wheels while it wailed in agony.

The incident had taken place on October 13 at around 9.20 am. The neighbours confirmed they found the dog dead at around 9.45 AM. The stray lovingly called Jackie, was everyone's pet in the residential area of Parayenchery, near Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode. "He was everyone's darling. Though a street dog, the residents had given him a collar," said one of the residents.

Image: Republic World