Bengaluru Man Electrocuted While Walking On Pavement; Investigation Underway

In a case of fatal apathy, a man was electrocuted while walking on the footpath in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He came in contact with the wire that was hanging from the tree and was said to have been electrocuted. This incident happened late last night in the Sanjay Nagar area of Bengaluru. This sheds light on the crumbling infrastructure situation in Bengaluru.

So far, it is not clear whether it was BESCOM cable or OFC cable. A case has been registered by the police to investigate which officers or organisations are to be held responsible for the incident.

#BREAKING | Man electrocuted while walking on footpath in Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar area. He came in contact with wire hanging from a tree. Police are investigating if the wire was an OFC cable or an electrical cable belonging to BESCOM.https://t.co/r1ysPpDZC1… pic.twitter.com/nRSpekkEme — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2022

Police are trying to understand which cables lead to the death of a man here because BESCOM cables are laid by the government while OFC is put up by some private vendors.

Earlier on April 15, a 21-year-old man was electrocuted in Bengaluru as heavy rain lashed several parts of the city. The deceased was identified as Vasant, a resident of Mangammanapalya who was electrocuted after he came in contact with a wire hanging from a pole. Though the Bengaluru Police did not find any open electric wires on the site, Vasant’s pushcart was attached to the pole.

BESCOM transformer blast in Bengaluru

In March, an electric transformer exploded, killing a man and his daughter in Bengaluru and the Jnanabharathi police arrested two engineers of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) in connection to the killing. The Police arrested the accused have been identified as Dinesh, an Assistant Engineer (AE), and Mahantesh, a Junior Engineer (JE) on March 28, and released them on station bail by the evening.

According to the reports said police investigation has pointed to the gross negligence of the officers as the main reason behind the tragedy. The tragedy could have been avoided, if the complaint was taken seriously and addressed, police officials said.

