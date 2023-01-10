'Bengaluru Metro Pillar Collapse Case Will Be Inquired,' Says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the state government will inquire about the reason behind the collapse of an under-construction pillar of the Bengaluru Metro, which killed a mother-son duo. He also said that the affected family will be compensated.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "We will inquire how the incident happened, and provide compensation to the affected family... I will find out more, I have just got to know."

A 30-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son were killed after a metro pillar collapsed on Tuesday. The victims were travelling on a scooter when the pillar fell on them.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident took place at 10.20 am. The clip shows the exact moment when the under-construction pillar of 'Namma Metro' collapsed on a busy road.

Police said that the incident occurred on Outer Ring Road near the HBR Layout, when the TMT bars erected to construct a pillar fell on their scooter.

The two were immediately rushed to the hospital but they succumbed to their injuries. "Both suffered head injuries, we tried our best to save them. There was a lot of blood loss already and also a fall in blood pressure," doctors who treated them said.

The woman's husband and another child are also injured, they added.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) MD Anjum Parvez called the incident unfortunate and said that Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia will be provided to the kin of the victims.

"Manual error or technical issue might be the cause of the pillar collapse incident. We don't compromise on quality. We will find out other ways to build these pillars to avoid any such incidents in the future. Action will be taken against whoever is responsible if any manual error caused this collapse," Parvez added.

‘No action despite flagging the issue’: Eyewitness

Speaking to Republic TV, an eyewitness said, “For the past seven days we were informing the authorities that the pillar will collapse, but they were not listening to us. Today, a family, including a man, a woman, and their son, was coming on a two-wheeler when the pillar collapsed. Following the mishap, the lady and her son died on the spot.”

“The man is also critically injured. The police are also not supporting. When the locals came to help the injured man and decided to take him to the nearest hospital, the police did not even open the barricades. The government is not at all concerned about citizens' lives,” he added.