Bengaluru Metro Pins Fatal Collapse On Wire Failure; Flags Contractor, Silent On 'warning'

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issued its first statement after the collapse of an under-construction pillar structure which killed a woman and her two-and-a-half year old son on Bengaluru's Outer Ring road. In its official statement, it said that it is 'deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident' and promised a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased and will bear cost of treatment of the survivors.

It also revealed how the accident happened. "Today at aroud 10:30 AM, while the reinforcement work at Pier 218 which was being carried out with staging and guy wire supports, one of the guy wire have given way resulting in swaying and falling across the KR Puram- Hebbal main carraige way", the BMRCL statement read. It did not, however, comment on the reason for the cable in structure giving way, but said it has issued notice to the contractor and concerned engineers and will ask the IISc to probe this.

While an internal team of the BMRCL will also probe the incident, the Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai, also added that a probe will be initiated in the matter and compensation will be provided to the family. BMRCL has announced Rs 20 lakh financial aid to the family.

BMRCL MD touts 'quality'; eyewitness says 'we warned of collapse'

While speaking to media after the incident, BMRCL MD, Anjum Parwez said that there is nothing wrong with the quality of materials being used for the metro project. The accident was reported on Tuesday morning when a family of four (two kids, mother and father) were on a bike and got crushed under the structure. While the mother and her son died during treatment, the father and a daughter received serious injuries. The MD, on the other hand, refused to resign from his post amid demands for the same saying his resignation won't bring back the deceased.

An eyewitness, on the other hand, while speaking to Republic TV said that people were informing the authorities that the iron structure, which was erected for the construction of an 80-feet tall pier is on the verge of collapse, but no one listened.