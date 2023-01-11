Bengaluru Metro Suspends 3 Engineers After FIR Filed Over Pillar Collapse That Killed Two

Acting on the Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has suspended the Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and site engineer as the investigation into the fatal incident continued.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning near Nagawara when an iron structure erected to build a pier for the metro collapsed on a family of four on a bike. The structure, which fell onto the family, killed a woman and her two-and-a-half year old son and injured her husband and daughter.

Karnataka | Two people dead in under-construction Metro pillar collapse near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/zvRB2sbG0Z — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

The suspension of the engineers follows an FIR filed against the Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) and eight others. While the Hyderabad-based NCC has been named accused number one, Venkatesh Shetty, deputy chief engineer of BMRCL; Mahesh Bendekari, executive engineer; Lakshmipathi, supervisor and site manager were also named in the FIR. Prabhakar, Joint Engineer, NCC; Chaitanya, Director along with Mathai and Vikas Singh from the company have also been booked.

Sources say that all of the people above will be taken into custody for interrogation and the company might be blacklisted forever.

Karnataka CM assures speedy action

Notably, the suspension of the engineer comes after Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had assured of speedy action against those responsible for the death of two. When confronted by Republic over the civic apathy, Bommai had asked for 24 hours saying that action will be taken against the guilty and compensation will be provided to the family. The BMRCL, on the other hand, promised a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased and revealed that it issued a notice to the contractor and the concerned engineers in a statement.

#CitizensMatter | Victim's husband, who also lost his son in the Bengaluru metro tower collapse, narrates 'it all happened in a fraction of a second. I have lost everything. I hope precautions are taken that it doesn't happen for anyone else'; Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/9VIwaA8n0t — Republic (@republic) January 10, 2023

However, the victim's family is furious and has demanded justice instead of compensation. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the deceased woman's father refused to take the dead bodies without meeting the CM and until the licence of the contractors are cancelled. The woman's husband also spoke to the media and shared details of the accident.

"Within a fraction of a second, this incident happened. I was not able to get control. As soon as I saw back, my wife and kid had fallen and nothing was in my hand." In his message to the state government, the husband said, "I have lost everything. I hope precautions are taken so it doesn't happen to anyone else."