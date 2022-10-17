Bengaluru Pothole Menace Continues; Rider Falls Off Scooter, Authorities Act Post Protests

In another pothole-related accident in Bengaluru on October 17, a woman fell from a scooter and was hit by a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. Post the relentless campaign by Republic, the pothole which led to the accident was later filled by the Bengaluru Civic body.

The lady who got injured remains slightly critical, said sources. In the wake of the continuing incidents related to potholes in Bengaluru, the workers of political parties from across the spectrum threatened to block the roads unless the potholes are not filled by the authorities.

Woman gets hit by KSRTC bus

In a tragic accident on October 17 in Bengaluru, a KSRTC bus hit a woman who fell from the scooter due to a pothole. The incident occurred near the Okalipuram junction, connecting Okalipuram towards the Sujata theatre moving in the direction of Rajaji Nagar. Sources said the condition of the injured woman is slightly critical and she will soon be moved to MS Ramaiah Hospital, Bangalore. She is currently being treated at the ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar III block.

The incident resulted in a faceoff between the resident, workers from political parties and the police, during which the protestors threatened to block the roads until the menace of potholes is solved, even as the Karnataka High Court has rapped the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its inaction on the sorry state of roads in Bengaluru dotted with potholes.

Amid pothole-related accidents in Bengaluru, it remains to be seen when will the Bengaluru Civic body respond to the notice sent by the Karnataka High court in connection to the pothole menace in the city.

Roads being resurfaced

BBMP had earlier informed the court, 427.12 kilometres of roads were being resurfaced and the work will be completed by January 21, 2023. The Civic body was pulled up by the HC for the faulty working of the grievance cells set up to answer citizen queries on the issue of potholes. The court pointed out, "In the grievance cell some of the numbers have nine digits. Some of the phone numbers are not even working. Is that the type of grievance cell you set up?"

