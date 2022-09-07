Bengaluru Rain: Left With No Choice, People Cross Flooded Road With Electric Wires

Flooded roads, parks, housing societies, and corporate buildings, this is the condition of Bengaluru, the Information and Technology (IT) capital of India, due to incessant rains. Shocking visuals are coming up which show the city in a dire state.

A picture, from the outer ring road in front of Ecospace and Global Technology park, shows shocking civic apathy with people crossing flooded roads even with electric cables posing a threat.

On Monday, 23-year-old Akhila lost her life after she was electrocuted in the middle of the road. The incident took place in Siddapur located under White Field Police station between Marathahalli and Varthur Kodi route.

Bengaluru floods wreak havoc

#LIVE: Wires floating in flooded Bengaluru streets while citizens are left with no choice. Who is responsible? Tune in to the Burning Question here - https://t.co/5P95o95dfZ pic.twitter.com/Ht3qk3XFBP — Republic (@republic) September 7, 2022

An aerial image of a locality of the city shows it completely submerged in water, while another picture shows an inundated park.

Many areas in the city are still flooded, forcing people to take support of tractors or trucks to commute. The torrential rains have also affected local businesses in the city.

Almost all in Epsilon were top business executives and in this neighbourhood, high-end cars were submerged, household belongings were washed away and they used tractors and boats to reach places of safety.

Scenes from the finest housing society Epsilon in #Bangalore where the rich and famous stay. If the city wants to continue the moniker of ‘IT capital of the world’ we have to improve the infrastructure of the city.pic.twitter.com/CpYjE8vGXd — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 7, 2022

The inundated areas such as parts of Sarjapura, Bellandur, Varthur, Whitefield and Outer Ring Road had become inaccessible due to water logging.

Meanwhile, the city civic agency, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started the demolition drive, razing encroachment of lakes and stormwater drains interrupting the smooth flow of rainwater.

According to a BBMP document, there were a total of 2626 encroachments of stormwater drains of which 428 were removed in 2016-17 and 1502 from 2018-19 onwards. As of December 31, 2021, 696 encroachments were to be removed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai also said that his government will seek special grants from the Centre as compensation for the damage caused in rain-battered Bengaluru.