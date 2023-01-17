Bengaluru Road Rage: Rider Drags Man On Scooter For Over 100 Metres, Detained

In a shocking road rage horror on Bengaluru’s Magadi road, a two wheeler rider after having a brawl with a sumo driver, dragged him for over 100 metres behind his vehicle, in the city’s Hosahalli area in Govindaraja Nagar assembly constituency. The driver was admitted at a local hospital and a case has been filed against the rider after being detained by the police.

The entire episode of the hit and run case began after the bike entered from the wrong side of the road and crashed into a Tata Sumo after which the vehicle’s driver questioned the two wheeler rider as to why he entered from the wrong way.

#BREAKING | Road rage incident caught on tape in Bengaluru, man dragged by biker after brawl - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/BTuQSKHhop — Republic (@republic) January 17, 2023

"The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar," said DCP, West Bengaluru, reported ANI.

The accused's vehicle bears a registration number from Bengaluru South RTO. He is a resident of Byatarayanapura, with ACP Ravi interrogating the accused at the Govindrajanagar police station.

BJP MLA and minister V Somanna visited the injured at the hospital. The injured person has been identified as Muthappa. The doctors stated that the victim is out of danger. Victim sustained injuries below his waist, to his knees and legs. The victim has lost a lot of blood due to excessive bleeding.

Two wheeler rider detained

The motorist tried to escape and flee the spot, however, the Tata Sumo driver held on to the two wheeler even as he was dragged for a distance of over 100 metres in the road dotted with potholes and finally came to a halt.

Enraged by this act, eyewitnesses and fellow motorists thrashed the youth driving the two wheeler, injuring him too. Both the two-wheeler rider and the victim have been admitted to the hospital.

The police detained the two-wheeler rider and also registered a case against him.

Image: Republic