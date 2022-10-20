Bengaluru Wall Collapses Due To Incessant Rains, Damages Four Vehicles

As heavy rains lashes Bengaluru, it led to the collapse of a wall near the Majestic bus terminus and damaged several four-wheelers parked near it on the road. As the Bengaluru rains caused waterlogging in several parts, the Indian Meteorological Department) issued a Yellow alert. News Agency ANI tweeted videos of the vehicles being swept away and also of the collapsed wall in Bengaluru.

Karnataka | Some vehicles were damaged after a wall collapsed due to heavy rains near Majestic in Bengaluru city. pic.twitter.com/ykiMzcphqA — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

'Rainfall to continue in Bangalore for the next 5 days': IMD

As per reports from Indian Meteorological Department, Bangalore shall experience "light rainfall" in the next 5 days. The temperature is likely to dip to a minimum of 15 to 17 degree Celsius and a maximum of 27 to 29-degree celsius. Relative humidity shall rise during the morning at a level of 60 to 89 per cent and will fall at the noon at 26 to 48 per cent during noon is expected.

Several areas of the city are experiencing flood-like situation

As the Bengaluru rains continue wreaking havoc, several IT professionals resorted to commuting on tractors to reach their offices on Monday. Previously, a Bangalore man brought his entire desktop to a cafe and was working as his office was completely submerged in flood. The area near Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport, Yemalur, was completely submerged in water. In July, as the Silicon Valley of India continued to experience floods, several rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.