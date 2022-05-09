Bengaluru: Wall Of Newly Opened Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium Collapses Amid Heavy Rains

Amid incessant spells of rains in Karnataka, the recently constructed and inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium at Tata Silk Farm was significantly battered in the downpour and suffered subsequent damage. In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the wall and the gallery of the stadium can be seen collapsing while the canopy on top of the structure was seen tilting towards the ground.

Sources confirmed that the stadium was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 1 and that the construction cost of the stadium is said to be Rs 50 crores. The damage holds relevance as heavy wind and rainfall disrupted the capital city of Karnataka and some areas of southern Karnataka since May 7.

Recently-built stadium collapses amid heavy rains in Bengaluru

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received a downpour of 2.4mm while weather officials stated that the wind speed across Bengaluru between 4:23 pm and 4:26 pm was between 49 kmph and 60 kmph. Also, the highest wind speed was recorded at 61 kmph which was followed by heavy rainfall.

While the city witnessed rains throughout the day, reports suggest that several areas of South Bengaluru experienced major power outages as over 40 electric poles and transformers were adversely impacted by rains. The prolonged power cut was recorded in Kengeri, Bandemata, Ramohalli, Kumbalgodu, Kanakapura, Jayanagar, Puttenahalli, and HSR layout. Moreover, at least 250 trees were damaged while over 300 trees have collapsed on power supply lines.

Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru

In videos shared by netizens, a heavy downpour can be seen lashing out at the Silicon Valley of India. Few visuals are as follows;

Heavy rain -- Electronic city , Bangalore - Chennai Highway . pic.twitter.com/5OWG4YEvuO — @Capt.Santhosh Kumar.C (Retd) (@captsanthoshkc) May 1, 2022

The sweet summer rain of Bangalore that makes its weather so liveable. pic.twitter.com/v3cixYuWDk — Lakshmisha K S (@lakshmishaks) May 8, 2022