Bhajanpura Mysterious Deaths: Delhi Police Awaits Post-mortem Report, Suspects Murder

Speaking to the media after the mysterious death of 5 members of a family in northeast Delhi, DCP Northeast Ved Prakash Surya stated that the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after a proper post-mortem. Maintaining that it was premature to conclude about injuries on the victims’ bodies as the bodies were decomposed, he revealed that a case of murder would be registered. Thereafter, he revealed some details about the deceased family.

Read: Nawab Malik Makes Shocking Claim, Alleges 'political Involvement' In AAP Worker's Death

According to the DCP Northeast, Shambhu was the head of the family. He had arrived in the national capital from Supaul, Bihar 5 months ago. Moreover, Surya noted that Shambhu and his family were living in rented accommodation since then.

DCP Northeast Ved Prakash Surya said, “The dead bodies are looking quite old. As the bodies have decomposed, we cannot say anything about any injuries. We can come to know about the cause of death only after a proper post-mortem. The house was not ransacked. No weapon was found there. But we are investigating every angle. We can say something only after the postmortem report. We are registering a case under Section 302 because this is a sensitive matter.”

“When the police entered the house, there was no electricity. Shambhu, the head of the family hails from Supaul, Bihar and he would drive an e-rickshaw. He had come only 5 months ago and was living in rented accommodation,” he added.

Read: Delhi: Five Bodies Found In House At Bhajanpura Area, Suicide Suspected

No sign of forced entry

At around 11.30 am, the neighbours of the family called the police as a foul smell was emanating from the house. When the police personnel entered the house, they found three bodies in one room and two in another. The deceased have been identified as Shambhu, an e-rickshaw driver, his wife, and their three children. No note was recovered from the spot. Furthermore, the DCP Northeast mentioned that neither had the house had been ransacked nor was there any sign of forced entry.

Read: BJP Announces Compensation For Bhajanpura building collapse victims In Delhi

Read: 'No Political Angle, It Was Personal Revenge': DCP Clarifies On AAP MLA Aide Murder