Bhalswa Landfill Fire: Delhi Govt Imposes ₹50 Lakh Fine On NDMC For Negligence

As the fire at the Bhalswa landfill continues to burn on the 4th day, the Delhi government on Thursday directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) headed by AAP's minister Gopal Rai, to impose an Rs.50 lakh fine on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for being neglectful and not taking proper measures to prevent the fire at the Bhalswa landfill.

"The North MCD did not take proper steps to prevent and contain the fire. As per the standard operating procedure, the MCD should have kept water tankers on standby to deal with such a situation," an official of DPCC said according to PTI.

It is pertinent to mention that Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the Bhalswa landfill fire within 24 hours.

Reacting to the Bhalswa landfill fire, Gopal Rai said, "DPCC has submitted the report. The fire in the Bhalswa landfill was due to Methane gas." He further added that the fire has spread a lot and tankers to douse it off are less in number. "The negligence of the MCD (NDMC) has resulted in the tragic incident. Delhi MCD is involved in corruption for the last 15 years," he told ANI.

Fire continues to burn at Bhalswa landfill

A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday. According to the officials, the fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire at the Bhalswa landfill still continues to burn on its 4th day.

The increase in the temperature in Delhi as well as the toxic gases in the landfill area is causing difficulties to fire fighting services with regards to dousing off the fire. The toxic gases in the landfill area are reacting and hence the fire has still not been doused.

As per the officials, it might take a day or two to douse the fire completely in the area. The frequency of landfill fires has increased with rising temperatures over the last few months.